Regulatory News:

The Vicat Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 VCT) (Paris:VCT) announces today that the Group's Combined Annual General Meeting was held today.

All the resolutions presented to the Annual General Meeting were adopted, including the resolution to maintain the dividend at €1.50 per share, in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors.

In order to respect the measures taken by the government to limit the risk of COVID-19 contamination, this meeting has been held behind closed doors. In this context, and in order to allow shareholders to follow the Meeting remotely, it has been broadcasted live. A replay is available on the Company's website (www.vicat.fr).

The detailed report of the 2021 Annual General Meeting, with the voting results, will soon be posted on www.vicat.fr.

Next report:

First-quarter 2021 sales on 5 May 2021 after the market close.

About Vicat

The Vicat Group has over 9,000 employees working in three core divisions, Cement, Concrete Aggregates and Other Products Services, which generated consolidated sales of €2.805 billion in 2020. The Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan, India and Brazil. Some 64% of its sales are generated outside France.

The Vicat Group is the heir to a family industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities.

About the Louis Vicat Foundation

Created in 2017 on the occasion of the bicentenary of the invention of artificial cement, the Foundation's objectives are: the promotion of scientific and technical culture, the preservation and enhancement of heritage, education and solidarity. To this end, in 2020 the Foundation carried out a series of inclusive actions for the benefit of people with disabilities and those far from employment. The year 2021 will be the Year of Women.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210409005337/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations:

Stéphane Bisseuil:

Tel.: +33 (0) 1 58 86 86 05

stephane.bisseuil@vicat.fr

Press:

Marie-Raphaëlle Robinne

Tel.: +33 (0) 4 74 27 58 04

marie-raphaelle.robinne@vicat.fr