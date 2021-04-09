Victory Marine Holdings Corp.: Victory Marine Holdings Shareholders Update

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / Victory Marine Holdings would like to take this opportunity to provide an update on our recent activities.

After the disruption caused by the Covid-19 Pandemic, we have finally been able to publish our Financials and other Disclosures with the OTC Markets and are now current in our reporting requirements and are Pink current.

In the near future, Victory Marine Holdings will be focusing on the following items in order to help move the Company forward:

1. Hiring an accounting firm to undertake an audit of the company's books.

2. Retaining a new Public Relations firm, with experience in Investor Relations as well, to efficiently keep the public informed about our Company.

3. Seeking new, larger office space to accommodate the company's growing team.

4. We are in the process of interviewing several prospects with military backgrounds to spearhead our line of ArmaCraft Defense Vessels into key government officials.

"In the near future, we plan to be positioned on a clear path for Victory Marine Holdings to continue to grow its operations in the exciting marine industry. The marine industry has not stopped breaking records in manufacturing and sales, and we envision it will continue on this course and expect to continue to be a part of it," said Orlando Hernandez, the CEO of Victory Marine Holdings Corps.

About Victory Marine Holdings

Victory Marine Holdings (OTC:VMHG) is a recreational marine provider seeking to bring the best product and best service in different areas of this amazing industry. We are focused on providing our client a one-stop experience in all their recreational marine needs, from new and used boats to financing, insurance, documentation, and accessories. To view our inventory, please visit https://www.victoryyachts.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

