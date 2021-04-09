Setting new benchmarks in the luxury hotel segment: Deutsche Hospitality adopts "Steigenberger Icons" brand to bring together a unique group of hotels

- Picture is available at AP Images ( http://www.apimages.com ) -

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsche Hospitality is uniting its flagship hotels under a new umbrella brand. The name "Steigenberger Icons" will be used in future to position exceptionally luxurious Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts which are characterised by their singular quality aspirations, their location, and their particular historical background. The first hotels to be designated as Steigenberger Icons are the Steigenberger Grandhotel & Spa Petersberg, the Steigenberger Frankfurter Hof, the Steigenberger Parkhotel Düsseldorf, the Steigenberger Grandhotel Belvédère Davos, the Steigenberger Wiltcher's in Brussels and the Steigenberger Grandhotel Handelshof Leipzig. The introduction of Steigenberger Icons will enable Deutsche Hospitality to establish new benchmarks in the high-end hotel sector.

"Every Steigenberger Icon has its own inimitable story to tell," said Marcus Bernhardt, CEO of Deutsche Hospitality. "Arthur Conan Doyle worked on some of his 'Sherlock Holmes' stories whilst staying at the legendary Grandhotel Belvédère in Davos, where the World Economic Forum was also founded. Today, the hotel is the hub of a young and modern Switzerland. There is the Frankfurter Hof, where the Rolling Stones once played football in the corridors and which now provides a venue where famous authors can meet up-and-coming artists. The Steigenberger Grandhotel Petersberg is a peerless location which combines a sense of world political history with a modern spa and wellness. Then we have the Parkhotel at Königsallee 1a in Düsseldorf, the Handelshof in Leipzig and Steigenberger Wiltcher's, the centrepiece of social life in Brussels. Each of these hotels has its own unique architecture, service, and history. In the best sense of the term, they are all the living rooms of the cities they inhabit. They have local roots and an international alignment and thus fulfil all the criteria necessary to be an 'Icon'."

The Steigenberger Icons brand will also allow Deutsche Hospitality to pursue growth in Asia together with its shareholder Huazhu. Huazhu is planning to use Steigenberger Icons as a strategic vehicle to move into the luxury hotel segment within the Asian market.

Spiridon Sarantopoulos will be in overall charge of the group's new Luxury Segment, of which the Steigenberger Icons brand forms a part. He will take on the newly created position of Vice President Luxury Hotels at Deutsche Hospitality whilst continuing to be responsible for the Steigenberger Frankfurter Hof in his capacity as General Manager. His function as Vice President Luxury Hotels means that the General Managers of the Steigenberger Icons will all report to him. In turn, Spiridon Sarantopoulos will report directly to Marcus Bernhardt.

"Spiridon Sarantopoulos and Steigenberger Icons will embody the expertise Deutsche Hospitality is able to deliver in the luxury sector as he goes on to expand the brand further," continued CEO Marcus Bernhardt. "Mr. Sarantopoulos is able to look back on many years of executive experience in the high-end hotel business. His role as General Manager of two of the new Steigenberger Icons also means that he is already completely familiar with the brand and the Luxury Segment."

Spiridon Sarantopoulos began his career at Deutsche Hospitality 2008, when he was appointed General Manager of the Steigenberger Frankfurter Hof. He took over as General Manager of the Steigenberger Grandhotel & Spa Petersberg in 2011 and also headed up the Steigenberger Graf Zeppelin in Stuttgart as of 2012. From 2013 onwards, he has acted as the Central Region Area General Manager for Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts. In 2017, he took up the reins at the Steigenberger Frankfurter Hof alongside his function as Area General Manager. Prior to joining Deutsche Hospitality, Mr. Sarantopoulos had worked as a General Manager at various hotels for Accor and had most recently been employed by Sofitel.

"I am very much looking forward to the challenge of setting new benchmarks in the luxury hotel segment via the Steigenberger Icons brand," stated Spiridon Sarantopoulos. "This is a significant step along the pathway to becoming one of Europe's top three hotel companies."

Current press information is available in our press portal.



Deutsche Hospitality brings together five separate hotel brands under a single umbrella. Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts has 60 hotels housed in historic traditional buildings and lively city residences and also offers health and beauty oases set at the very heart of nature. MAXX by Steigenberger is a new and charismatic concept which places the focus on the essential in accordance with its motto "MAXXimize your stay". Jaz in the City branded hotels reflect metropolitan lifestyle and draw upon the local music and cultural scene. IntercityHotel offers more 40 upper mid-range urban hotels, all of which are located within easy walking distance of railway stations or airports. Zleep Hotels - a well known brand in Scandinavia - provide service and design at affordable prices. The Deutsche Hospitality portfolio currently comprises more than 160 hotels on three continents, including 40 which are in the pipeline.

