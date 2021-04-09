Schulte Roth Zabel (SRZ) is pleased to announce the election of Kelly Koscuiszka, Lawrence Natke and Lee Smith as partners and the promotion of Amy MacDonagh to special counsel. Ms. Koscuiszka and Mr. Natke are resident in the firm's New York office and Mr. Smith and Ms. MacDonagh are resident in the firm's London office.

"We are delighted to recognize these highly skilled practitioners who have distinguished themselves as market leaders," said David Efron, SRZ co-managing partner and co-head of the Investment Management Group. "These exceptional lawyers truly are trusted advisers, and we look forward to continuing to work with them as they take on these new roles," commented Marc Elovitz, SRZ co-managing partner and chair of the Investment Management Regulatory Compliance Group.

"Our London office continues to grow as the premiere private investment funds practice in the U.K., and we are pleased to recognize Lee and Amy's significant contributions to the firm and the industry as a whole," said Josh Dambacher. "They are well versed in the complex issues surrounding the alternative investment management industry and have shown a dedication to providing exceptional service to our global client base," commented Christopher Hilditch. Mr. Dambacher and Mr. Hilditch serve as co-heads of Schulte Roth Zabel's London office.

Partners

Kelly Koscuiszka advises private funds on regulatory and compliance matters, with a particular focus on the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, and works closely with clients undergoing SEC examinations. Ms. Koscuiszka also advises clients on privacy and data security as well as the challenges presented by new technologies and alternative data. She regularly leads training sessions for clients, including on topics such as alternative data, insider trading and best practices for electronic communications and technology usage. When necessary, she represents clients in regulatory investigations and enforcement actions by the SEC, DOJ and FINRA as well as in complex civil litigation matters.Ms. Koscuiszka received her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and her B.A. from Rutgers University.

Lawrence P. Natke practices primarily in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, alternative asset management transactional matters, leveraged buyouts and general corporate law matters. His experience includes transactions across multiple industries, including structuring control and non-control investments in alternative asset managers, joint ventures, spin outs and representing private equity buyers and sellers connection with investments in the financial services sectors. Mr. Natke received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and his B.A. from the College of William Mary.

Lee Smith focuses his practice on alternative investment management firms and their funds. He advises on the structuring and operations of asset management businesses, with a particular focus on hedge funds, hybrid funds, funds of funds and co-investment funds. In addition, he regularly advises on the negotiation of seed transactions, strategic investments, side letters and managed account mandates. He also advises on general corporate, regulatory and compliance matters. Mr. Smith received his LPC from BPP Law School and his LLB from London School of Economics.

Special Counsel

Amy MacDonagh focuses her practice on the establishment and management of hedge funds and private funds, and the representation of investment managers in connection with their structuring, restructuring and ongoing operational needs. Her experience includes the structuring and negotiation of managed accounts and strategic seed investments, co-investment vehicles and "funds of one." She advises managers and funds across a number of jurisdictions, including the Cayman Islands and Ireland. She also provides advice on various regulatory and compliance matters. Ms. MacDonagh received her Bachelor of Civil Law, with honours, from University College Dublin.

About Schulte Roth Zabel

Schulte Roth Zabel LLP (www.srz.com) is a full-service law firm with offices in New York, Washington, DC and London. As one of the leading law firms serving the financial services industry, the firm regularly advises clients on corporate and transactional matters and provides counsel on regulatory, compliance, enforcement and investigative issues. The firm's practices include: bank regulatory; bankruptcy creditors' rights litigation; blockchain technology digital assets; broker-dealer regulatory enforcement; business reorganization; complex commercial litigation; cybersecurity; distressed debt claims trading; distressed investing; education law; employment employee benefits; energy; environmental; finance derivatives; financial institutions; hedge funds; individual client services; insurance; intellectual property, sourcing technology; investment management; litigation; litigation finance; mergers acquisitions; PIPEs; private equity; real estate; real estate capital markets REITs; real estate litigation; regulated funds; regulatory compliance; securities capital markets; securities enforcement; securities litigation; securitization; shareholder activism; tax; and white collar defense government investigations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210409005389/en/

Contacts:

Schulte Roth Zabel LLP

Diven Faron

diven.faron@srz.com +1 202.469.4616

Group Gordon Inc.

Lana Gersten

lgersten@groupgordon.com +1 312.846.1655