Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2021) - XAU RESOURCES INC. (TSXV:GIG.P) (the "Corporation") announces that on April 8, 2021 a Cease Trade Order (the "CTO") was issued by the Ontario Securities Commission as a result of the Corporation's failure to file the following periodic disclosure required by Ontario securities legislation:

Interim financial statements for the period ended January 31, 2021;

Management's discussion and analysis relating to the interim financial statements for the period ended January 31, 2021; and

Certificate of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

The CTO prohibits trading in securities of the Corporation, except pursuant to conditions contained in the order.

The Corporation intends to file the above-referenced materials in the coming week, at which time it expects the CTO will be revoked.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future business and operations of the Corporation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive applicable Board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Gary Bay

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 647-339-4301

