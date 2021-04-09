Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport concession operator in the world by number of airports, announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The 2020 annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website at www.sec.gov and from Corporación América Airports' IR website at http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com/

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the world by the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

