Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. Announces the Appointment of Mr. Shawn Balaghi as Investor Relations Officer

WINDSOR, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. ("Emergence Global" or the "Company") (CSE:EMRG) (OTCQB:ELOAF), an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Shawn Balaghi as Emergence's leader in Investor Relations and Communications effective April 8, 2021. In this role, Mr. Balaghi will be the primary contact for shareholders and potential investors of Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. Mr. Balaghi has over 20 years of experience working with publicly trading companies in investor and public relations, administration and as an executive. His wealth of experience in the public markets working with shareholders and investors will provide the level of professionalism and response that our shareholders require.

According to Joe Byrne, President & CEO of Emergence Global Enterprises, "Bringing Mr. Balaghi into the Emergence Global family provides us with a dedicated internal resource to assist the company in growing our shareholder base and providing exceptional customer service that our shareholders require. His many years of experience working with public companies will be beneficial in all our communications with our shareholders, potential investors, and financial institutions."

"The executive team at Emergence Global Enterprises are dedicated professionals who are working diligently to create value for all of our shareholders, and I am looking forward to bring my extensive experience and skills to help increase shareholder value at Emergence Global Enterprises," Mr. Balaghi commented.

As well, the Company is pleased to announce they have engaged CONFIEN SAS to provide Business Coaching and Consulting Services to the Leadership Team at EMRG. The team is focused on creating a vertically integrated conglomerate in the natural food and nutrition marketplaces. This coaching will provide the foundation that we need to continually improve and provide the best products, services, and engagements with our customers and shareholders.

About the Company

Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. ("Emergence") is an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands. Emergence has become a North American developer and distributor of branded natural health foods, supplements, and sports nutrition specialty supplements. The company is currently considering several development projects.

