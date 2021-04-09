Announcing the Launch of ENVIROSTAND, a Product that Will Encourage the Use of Reusable Drink Bottles

ENVIROSTAND will Allow People to Drain and Dry their Bottles in a Stable and Effective Way

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / Jeremy Burek, the founder of ENVIROSTAND, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of his innovative new product that is designed to encourage the use of reusable plastic, glass and stainless steel beverage bottles.

As Burek noted, while many people would like to use a reusable bottle, they are often unsure how to dry it properly. Many reusable drink bottles are heavy and bulky and they may not fit on a traditional dish rack, and/or they may topple over while drying.

In addition, reusable bottles that are not dried properly may start to smell musty or end up with mold and mildew. These issues may cause people to become discouraged about using their reusable glass or steel bottle.

Burek was inspired by this knowledge to create the ENVIROSTAND, which will make it easier than ever to dry reusable beverage bottles. He is hopeful that this product, which is currently the focus of a fundraiser on Kickstarter, will help reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles, which in turn is great for the environment.

In addition to being good for the Earth, Burek said there are three other reasons for people to love his new ENVIROSTAND product. For example, it is very easy to use.

"The stand is manufactured for ease of use and it is compact, so it can remain on the countertop without interfering with space," Burek said, adding that it will only take a second for people to place their clean and rinsed out bottle onto the rust and mildew-resistant stand.

ENVIROSTAND is also top rack dishwasher safe and can also be used for baby bottles, sippy cups, canning jars and other items. From college students and athletes to busy moms and people who simply want to do whatever they can to buy fewer plastic water bottles, the ENVIROSTAND will be at home and useful in virtually any kitchen setting.

"As a small step towards supporting the environment, the stand itself will be made from recycled raw materials when possible and will also be recyclable," Burek said.

About ENVIROSTAND:

|ENVIROSTAND is made to allow users to securely turn reusable bottles upside down for optimal water drainage and airflow. Thanks to ENVIROSTAND, bottles will dry quickly and easily without any concern for the development of mold, mildew and/or a musty odor.

CONTACT:

Mary Kay

mary.kayprwire@gmail.com

(213) 625-0811

SOURCE: ENVIROSTAND

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639807/Announcing-the-Launch-of-ENVIROSTAND-a-Product-that-Will-Encourage-the-Use-of-Reusable-Drink-Bottles