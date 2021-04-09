Betchu app: Announcing the Upcoming Launch of Betchu, a Peer-to-Peer Sharing App Made By a Sports Fan, For Sports Fans

Betchu Was Created by Michael Fisher, a Lifelong Fan of College and Pro Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / Michael Fisher, an entrepreneur who has been a fan of college and professional sports for his entire life, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of Betchu, a peer-to-peer sharing app that was created by a sports fan, for sports fans.

As Fisher noted, while there are currently dozens of platforms and apps that allow sports fans to make shares on their favorite teams and major sporting events, they do not let people make small and simple shares with others. In addition, the existing technology does not allow fans to interact with each other during the games or follow along with a live play-by-play of the games they are currently watching.

To help sports fans like himself to easily make shares during sporting events with their family and friends, Fisher was inspired to create the Betchu app. The app is currently the focus of a crowdfunding fundraiser on Indiegogo.

In addition to allowing users to make a fun and casual share with friends, family, and/or co-workers, Betchu will allow people to follow the game live-all without charging any fees or requiring a minimum share amount.

Using the Betchu app will be easy and intuitive. After signing up and creating a Betchu profile, users will then search for and add their friends on the app. Next, they will select the sport, game, and type of share they wish to make.

After picking a friend and sending a share, users of the Betchu app will then be able to follow along with the game and make comments to their friends during the live play-by-play. When the game is over, the winner will get the money.

"Now is the time to give the people and sports fans an outlet to safely and smartly make shares," Fisher said, adding that he is looking forward to the upcoming launch of his Betchu app and solving the issue of share collecting while increasing camaraderie between friends and fellow sports fans during games.

About the Betchu app:

Michael Fisher, an entrepreneur and sports fan is the creator of the Betchu app, a peer-to-peer sharing app that is ideal for sports fans. The app will allow friends, family, and co-workers to make simple and small bets with friends during sporting games and events, as well as follow along with the game and make comments to each other.

