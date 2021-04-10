Szechuan Gourmet Celebrates a Hot Re-Opening

Top Szechuan restaurant, Szechuan Gourmet, re-opens to welcome New Yorkers who crave spice and authenticity

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / They are back! Beyond the glass doors of Szechuan Gourmet, chefs work tirelessly to present delectable dishes and welcome guests who have been waiting to hear the words: Szechuan Gourmet is once again open for business!





Among the leading local eateries, Szechuan Gourmet was one of the first to introduce restaurant-goers to the world of spicy Szechuan cuisine.

The owner, Xing Huang comments on this: "When Szechuan Gourmet first opened in 2002, we were one of the only Szechuan restaurants in New York. We shared our dishes and culture with the city and slowly saw more Chinese culture and expression emerge. It's amazing to see the city embrace the recipes that I hold dear."

Located in the heart of New York City, Midtown Manhattan's 21 West 39th Street, Szechuan Gourmet is a family run restaurant. Multi-generational, it was first opened by Xing Huang, who arrived straight from the Southwestern region of China. It is still being managed by this same family today, over 12 years later.

Re-opening in April of 2021, the restaurant looks back on its monumental moments and forward to the many still to come.

With 7 Michelin Guide Recommendations under their roof, Szechuan Gourmet is internationally listed as a visitors' spice paradise. The restaurant sits cozy on a throne of awards and recognition.

Numerous accolades from New York Times Food critic Frank Bruni is added to the already expansive list of restaurant achievements. An ode to heat and authenticity, Bruni recounts his time at Szechuan Gourmet with vigor and satisfaction.

Szechuan Gourmet's Mapo Tofu is among the most acclaimed dishes. The flavors dance on the tongue while authentic heat cradles the taste buds in explosive flavor.

The staff not only presents beautiful and delicious dishes but also shares bits and pieces of Sichuan, China with every experience. Each bite transports you further into the world of heat and closer to the origins of Szechuan cuisine.

As Szechuan Gourmet re-opens its doors, the restaurant honors its past achievements and readies itself for a new wave of recognition. With the same bold flavors and incredible taste, Szechuan Gourmet is sure to once again land on every to-do list.

