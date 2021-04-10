Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that its U.K. Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 31 December 2020 ("2020 Annual Report") has been published.

A copy of the 2020 Annual Report has been submitted to the Autorité des marchés financiers and can be found on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

TechnipFMC's annual general meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m., London time, on Thursday, 20 May 2021 at Pitreavie Business Park, Queensferry Road, Dunfermline KY11 8UD, United Kingdom.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments Subsea and Surface Technologies we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients' success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Category: UK regulatory

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210409005482/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: Matt Seinsheimer



James Davis

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: James Davis



Media relations

Nicola Cameron

Vice President Corporate Communications

Tel: +44 1383 742297

Email: Nicola Cameron



Brooke Robertson

Public Relations Director

Tel: +1 281 591 4108

Email: Brooke Robertson