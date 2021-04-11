S Immo: The listed real estate investment company S Immo AG generated a profit of Euro 56.9 mn for the financial year 2020. Bruno Ettenauer, new CEO of S Immo AG: "Over the past year and with the reported results, S Immo again demonstrated how robust its business model is. The diversified portfolio combined with a healthy liquidity base and a team of national and international experts form a solid foundation for continued success. The existing portfolio is a source of regular income, selected acquisitions and project developments facilitate growth, and the land bank offers great potential for the future. We intend to continue on this course.Friedrich Wachernig, Member of S Immo AG's Management Board, added: "We saw clearly positive results from property valuation of ...

