Andritz: International technology group Andritz will convert the idled paper machine PM3 at Steyrermühl mill in Austria to produce kraft papers for sustainable flexible packaging. The machine previously produced graphic paper for UPM. The conversion project has been launched by the Heinzel Group, which will take over the Steyrermühl mill from UPM by January 1, 2024. Once rebuilt by Andritz, the paper machine (then PM6) will produce up to 150,000 tons of brown and white low-basis weight kraft paper per year to be sold under the Heinzel Group's well-established StarKraft brand. The paper will be used for shopper bags, pouches, and other flexible packaging products.Andritz: weekly performance: 0.91% S Immo/Immofinanz: S Immo AG concluded the purchase of the Twin Towers on ...

