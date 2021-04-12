ABEC stainless steel fermentation solutions to enhance HEC Pharm's manufacturing productivity and flexibility

ABEC, a global provider of integrated solutions and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced it will design, manufacture, and install multiple 4,000L fermenter trains for HEC Pharm's manufacturing site in Guangzhou, China. The stainless-steel fermenter trains are custom designed to support HEC Pharm's scale-up initiative of their advanced insulin products.

HEC Pharm is a leader in producing innovative medicines, generics, and biologics. To ensure the highest productivity and product quality, HEC Pharm selected ABEC for its long-term experience in fermenter design and scale up. ABEC has successfully delivered thousands of customized bioreactor and fermentation solutions for over 45 years. ABEC's 32,000m2 of manufacturing space, the largest global capacity in the industry, also ensures timely delivery to meet HEC Pharm's rapid time to market needs.

"HEC Pharm is committed to bringing high-quality advanced insulin products to the global market," said Richard Tang, President of HEC R&D Center. "We are now able to seamlessly scale up from existing processes, which is critical to our plans for continuous growth."

"ABEC has supported the rapid growth of China's biotech industry for over ten years," said Scott Pickering, ABEC CEO and Chairman. "We value the opportunity to work with HEC Pharm as they strive to bring essential medicines to a larger global market."

About ABEC

Since 1974, ABEC has been a global leader in delivering integrated process solutions and services for manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry. The majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers; with many of today's leading therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered, manufactured, installed and serviced by ABEC. To learn more about ABEC, visit abec.com, email info@abec.com, or follow on LinkedIn.

About HEC

HEC Pharm was established in 2002. Today HEC Pharm includes 4 subsidiaries with manufacturing facilities. HEC Pharm has become one of the most innovative and promising pharmaceutical companies in China. If you are interested in more information on our products, clinical studies and our research, or you are looking for any business cooperation opportunities, contact us.

