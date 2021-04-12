Anzeige
Montag, 12.04.2021
WKN: A2QJRW ISIN: SE0015244520 Ticker-Symbol: BIX0 
12.04.21
08:15 Uhr
PR Newswire
12.04.2021 | 07:46
BioInvent's partner Oncurious NV presents Phase I data on TB-403 in pediatric cancer

LUND, Sweden, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) today announced that Oncurious NV has presented data from a phase I dose escalation study of TB-403 in pediatric subjects with relapsed or refractory medulloblastoma (MB) at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

The conclusion from the phase I study is that the results warrant further evaluation of TB-403 in pediatric subjects with relapsed or refractory medulloblastoma (MB). TB-403 has an Orphan Designation for medulloblastoma from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). For further information and the complete press release, please visit https://www.oncurious.com/news-events/latest-news.

TB-403 is an anti-PIGF (anti-placenta growth factor) antibody and it is currently in development by Oncurious NV, a subsidiary of Oxurion NV. TB-403 was formerly jointly developed by BioInvent and Oncurious but is, as previously informed, no longer one of BioInvent's focus projects. BioInvent has no further development costs for the project but has retained rights to 50 percent of future revenues after the deduction of some of the past, and all of the future, development costs related to TB-403.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase l/ll trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander
Senior Director Investor Relations
+46 (0)46 286 85 50
cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 a.m. CEST on April 12, 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioinvent-international-ab/r/bioinvent-s-partner-oncurious-nv-presents-phase-i-data-on-tb-403-in-pediatric-cancer,c3323127

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/583/3323127/1399781.pdf

BioInvent's partner Oncurious NV presents Phase I data on TB-403 in pediatric cancer

