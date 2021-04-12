WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Notice of 2021 AGM and posting of 2020 Annual Report

John Wood Group PLC ('Company')

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

The 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held at Sir Ian Wood House, Hareness Road, Altens, Aberdeen, AB12 3LE, Scotland on Thursday 13 May 2021 at 2.30pm.

The Company will today post the following documents to those shareholders who have requested hard copies:

Annual Report and Accounts 2020

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

Proxy Form 2021

The above documents will also be available on the Company's website at www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting .

Voting

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit a completed proxy form as soon as possible to ensure their vote is counted.

To be effective, any proxy appointment and/or voting instructions must be received by Equiniti Limited not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting, i.e. by 2.30pm on Tuesday, 11 May 2021.

Shareholders are recommended to submit their proxy appointment and/or voting instructions electronically, rather than by post. Votes that are cast electronically will be automatically counted.

To appoint a proxy and to register any voting preference online, go to www.sharevote.co.uk and enter the Voting ID, Task ID and Shareholder Reference Number provided on the proxy form; or if the shareholder already has a portfolio registered with the Company's registrar, Equiniti, go to www.shareview.co.uk using their usual user ID and password, and clicking on the link to vote, and following the website instructions.

The voting results from the AGM will be announced through a Regulatory Information Service and made available on the Company's website at www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting as soon as practicable following the AGM.

AGM Arrangements

In order to comply with UK and Scottish Government guidance and restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-19 and to protect the health and safety of our employees and shareholders, the Company will arrange to hold the AGM with the minimum attendance required, the quorum being achieved through the attendance of employee shareholders. No other person, including shareholders, will be permitted to attend the AGM and any person seeking to attend the meeting will be refused entry.

If circumstances change before the AGM is held, it may become possible to permit shareholders to attend in person, subject to safety constraints and UK and Scottish Government guidelines. If that is the case, we will review the position and notify shareholders as early as possible before the date of the meeting. Any updates to the position will be announced via a Regulatory Information Service and also be included on our website at www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.

Simultaneous Audiocast and Shareholder Questions

A simultaneous audiocast of the AGM will be provided to enable shareholders to listen to the business of the meeting and to ask questions. Details of how to access the audiocast, and how to submit questions, can be found on page 15 of the Notice of AGM.

Shareholders may also submit questions in advance of the AGM via our website at www.woodplc.com/agm .

A summary of questions received, and their respective answers, will be published on our website at www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting following the meeting.

Please note that shareholders will be unable to vote during the audiocast and should return their proxy form.

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R the documents listed above have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre

Company Secretary