Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Change of Registrar

12 April 2021

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the "Company")

Change of Registrar

The Directors of Miton Global Opportunities plc are pleased to announce that, with effect from Monday, 12 April 2021, Computershare Investor Services PLC have replaced Link Group as the Company's Registrar.

All enquiries relating to shareholdings should, in the first instance, be directed to Computershare:

By post : Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZZ.

By telephone : 0370 889 3231 (lines are open from 8.30am to 5.30pm, UK time)

By email : WebCorres@computershare.co.uk

By Internet : www.investorcentre.co.uk

For further information please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 709 8732