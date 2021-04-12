Anzeige
Montag, 12.04.2021
Kurseskalation am Montag? Diese Gamechanger-News macht es möglich!
12.04.2021 | 08:04
Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Change of Registrar

PR Newswire

London, April 9

12 April 2021

Miton Global Opportunities plc
(the "Company")

Change of Registrar

The Directors of Miton Global Opportunities plc are pleased to announce that, with effect from Monday, 12 April 2021, Computershare Investor Services PLC have replaced Link Group as the Company's Registrar.

All enquiries relating to shareholdings should, in the first instance, be directed to Computershare:

By post: Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZZ.

By telephone: 0370 889 3231 (lines are open from 8.30am to 5.30pm, UK time)

By email: WebCorres@computershare.co.uk

By Internet: www.investorcentre.co.uk

Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
0203 709 8732

