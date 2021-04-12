Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Change of Broker

12 April 2021

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

Change of broker

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that First Equity Limited is now the Company's sole broker (having previously been the Company's joint broker). Allenby Capital Limited remains as the Company's nominated adviser.

