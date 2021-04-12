Anzeige
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Change of Broker

PR Newswire

London, April 11

12 April 2021

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

Change of broker

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that First Equity Limited is now the Company's sole broker (having previously been the Company's joint broker). Allenby Capital Limited remains as the Company's nominated adviser.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss

First Equity Limited (Broker)
Jason Robertson		Tel: +44-20-7330-1883

Lothbury Financial Services		Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at:www.conroygold.com

