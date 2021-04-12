Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Change of Broker

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

12 April 2021

Appointment of broker

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration company focused on Finland, is pleased to announce the appointment of First Equity Limited as the Company's sole broker with immediate effect. Allenby Capital Limited remains as the Company's nominated adviser.

