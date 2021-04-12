Anzeige
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Change of Broker

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Change of Broker

PR Newswire

London, April 11

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

12 April 2021

Appointment of broker

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration company focused on Finland, is pleased to announce the appointment of First Equity Limited as the Company's sole broker with immediate effect. Allenby Capital Limited remains as the Company's nominated adviser.

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss

First Equity Limited (Broker)
Jason Robertson		Tel: +44-20-7330-1883

Lothbury Financial Services		Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com

