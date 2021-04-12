Anzeige
Montag, 12.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Kurseskalation am Montag? Diese Gamechanger-News macht es möglich!
GlobeNewswire
12.04.2021 | 08:05
67 Leser
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 15/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-04-12 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.03.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.05.2021                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.04.2021 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.04.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB0N026B LTGNB0N026B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.04.2021 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T   Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.04.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia  Government      RIG  
          LVGA013725A            securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  14.04.2021 - Baltika BLT1T           Annual General    TLN  
   21.04.2021                   Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.04.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T          Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.04.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Dividend ex-date   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.04.2021 Latvenergo ELEK          Audited annual    RIG  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.04.2021 NEO Finance NEOFI         Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.04.2021 Novaturas NTU1L          Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.04.2021 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T  Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.04.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.04.2021 Likvidejama AS "Kurzemes atslega  Audited annual    RIG  
          1" KA11R              report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.04.2021 Baltika BLT1T           Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.04.2021 Pillar Capital NHCA049022A     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.04.2021 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA   Coupon payment date TLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
