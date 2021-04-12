Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 15/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-04-12 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.05.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.04.2021 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.04.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N026B LTGNB0N026B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.04.2021 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.04.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA013725A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.04.2021 - Baltika BLT1T Annual General TLN 21.04.2021 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.04.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.04.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.04.2021 Latvenergo ELEK Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.04.2021 NEO Finance NEOFI Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.04.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.04.2021 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.04.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.04.2021 Likvidejama AS "Kurzemes atslega Audited annual RIG 1" KA11R report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.04.2021 Baltika BLT1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.04.2021 Pillar Capital NHCA049022A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2021 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Coupon payment date TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
