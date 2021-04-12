Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Filing of Final Short-Form Prospectus

HORIZONTE ANNOUNCES FILING OF FINAL SHORT-FORM PROSPECTUS QUALIFYING ORDINARY SHARES UNDERLYING PREVIOUSLY ISSUED SPECIAL WARRANTS

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ("Horizonte" or "the Company") the nickel company focused on Brazil, is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a receipt (the "Receipt") for a final short form prospectus dated April 9, 2021 (the "Prospectus") in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia in connection with its previously completed private placement of 88,060,100 special warrants (the "Special Warrants") for gross proceeds of C$11,711,993.30. The Prospectus qualifies the distribution of the 88,060,100 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (each, an "Ordinary Share") underlying the Special Warrants that will each be exercised for one Ordinary Share for no additional consideration and without further action on the part of the holders. As a result of obtaining the Receipt, the Special Warrants shall be deemed to be exercised and 88,060,100 Ordinary Shares will be issued, effective at 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on April 14, 2021. An application has been made for 88,060,100 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM"). Admission to trading on AIM is expected to become effective on or around April 15, 2021 and the Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

Following admission, Horizonte will have 1,700,155,740 Ordinary Shares in issue. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

About Horizonte Minerals:

Horizonte Minerals Plc is an AIM and TSX-listed nickel development company focused in Brazil. The Company is developing the Araguaia project, as the next major ferronickel mine in Brazil, and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project, with the aim of being able to supply nickel and cobalt to the EV battery market. Both projects are 100% owned.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the potential of the Company's current or future property mineral projects; the success of exploration and mining activities; cost and timing of future exploration, production and development; the estimation of mineral resources and reserves and the ability of the Company to achieve its goals in respect of growing its mineral resources; and the realization of mineral resource and reserve estimates. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks related to: exploration and mining risks, competition from competitors with greater capital; the Company's lack of experience with respect to development-stage mining operations; fluctuations in metal prices; uninsured risks; environmental and other regulatory requirements; exploration, mining and other licences; the Company's future payment obligations; potential disputes with respect to the Company's title to, and the area of, its mining concessions; the Company's dependence on its ability to obtain sufficient financing in the future; the Company's dependence on its relationships with third parties; the Company's joint ventures; the potential of currency fluctuations and political or economic instability in countries in which the Company operates; currency exchange fluctuations; the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively; the trading market for the ordinary shares of the Company; uncertainty with respect to the Company's plans to continue to develop its operations and new projects; the Company's dependence on key personnel; possible conflicts of interest of directors and officers of the Company, the inability of the Company to complete the Placing on the terms as described herein, and various risks associated with the legal and regulatory framework within which the Company operates. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required to do so by applicable law or regulation.

