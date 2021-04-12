MPC Container Ships ASA revises FY 2021 guidance and publishes container market and operational update

OSLO, Norway, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by MPC Container Ships ASA (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group") on 25 February 2021 in relation to the release of the Group's Q4 and twelve-month 2020 financial results. As a consequence of persistently strong container market dynamics, management has revised its FY 2021 revenue and EBITDA guidance. Subject to certain assumptions, management currently expects revenues in the range of USD 230-260m and EBITDA in the range of USD 120-140m.

The above indication is based on ~80% fixed operating days charter coverage for FY 2021, reflecting ~USD 193m in contracted charter revenue. Please also note that the above indication is subject to assessments of the current macroeconomic and charter market environment. Accordingly, this indication involves a number of risks and uncertainties, and the actual future financial performance of the Company may vary significantly from the present outlook.

In lieu of the aforementioned strong markets for global container tonnage, the Company today published a container market and operational update. The update is enclosed herewith.

About MPC Container Ships ASA:

MPC Container Ships ASA (ticker code "MPCC") was formed in April 2017. Its main activity is to own and operate a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes. The Company is registered and has its business office in Oslo, Norway. For more information, please see our website: www.mpc-container.com .

