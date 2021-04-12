Anzeige
Montag, 12.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Kurseskalation am Montag? Diese Gamechanger-News macht es möglich!
WKN: A0MK5Z ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Ticker-Symbol: EVE 
Stuttgart
12.04.21
08:12 Uhr
0,055 Euro
-0,020
-26,85 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVE SLEEP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVE SLEEP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Eve Sleep plc: Block Listing and Issue of Equity

DJ Eve Sleep plc: Block Listing and Issue of Equity 

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) 
Eve Sleep plc: Block Listing and Issue of Equity 
12-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
eve Sleep plc 
("eve" or the "Company") 
Application for Block Listing 
and 
Issue of Equity 
eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France, announces that 
application will today be made to the London Stock Exchange for a block listing totaling 7,610,594 ordinary shares of 
0.1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). 
Within the block listing, 263,550 Ordinary Shares may be issued from time to time pursuant to the exercise of existing 
Options under the Company's Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme, 7,138,161 Ordinary Shares may be issued from time to time 
pursuant to the exercise of existing Options under the Company's New Share Option Scheme, and 208,883 Ordinary Shares 
may be issued in order to satisfy the remaining sums payable by the Company in respect of media spend as agreed at the 
time of the Company's previous fundraise on 23 January 2019 (the "Channel Four Agreement"). 
Furthermore, the Company will today make application for in total 8,791,117 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading 
pursuant to issuances under the Channel Four Agreement since 23 January 2019. It is expected that admission will become 
effective for the new Ordinary Shares on 16 April 2021 ("Admission"). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with 
the Company's existing Ordinary Shares. 
 
The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following Admission will be 274,008,887. The Company's previous total 
voting rights figure of 273,230,525 included 8,012,755 Ordinary Shares which had been issued to Channel Four pursuant 
to the Channel Four Agreement but had not been admitted to trading. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. 
Accordingly, the figure of 274,008,887 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which 
they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company 
under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
eve Sleep plc             via M7 Communications LTD 
Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer 
finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and broker) 
Matt Goode (Corporate Finance) 
                   +44 (0)20 7220 0500 
Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance) 
Alice Lane (ECM) 
M7 Communications LTD 
                   +44 (0)7903 089 543 
Mark Reed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BYWMFT51 
Category Code: IOE 
TIDM:     EVE 
LEI Code:   2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 
Sequence No.: 98243 
EQS News ID:  1183212 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
