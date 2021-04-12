DJ Eve Sleep plc: Block Listing and Issue of Equity

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Block Listing and Issue of Equity 12-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Application for Block Listing and Issue of Equity eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France, announces that application will today be made to the London Stock Exchange for a block listing totaling 7,610,594 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Within the block listing, 263,550 Ordinary Shares may be issued from time to time pursuant to the exercise of existing Options under the Company's Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme, 7,138,161 Ordinary Shares may be issued from time to time pursuant to the exercise of existing Options under the Company's New Share Option Scheme, and 208,883 Ordinary Shares may be issued in order to satisfy the remaining sums payable by the Company in respect of media spend as agreed at the time of the Company's previous fundraise on 23 January 2019 (the "Channel Four Agreement"). Furthermore, the Company will today make application for in total 8,791,117 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading pursuant to issuances under the Channel Four Agreement since 23 January 2019. It is expected that admission will become effective for the new Ordinary Shares on 16 April 2021 ("Admission"). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following Admission will be 274,008,887. The Company's previous total voting rights figure of 273,230,525 included 8,012,755 Ordinary Shares which had been issued to Channel Four pursuant to the Channel Four Agreement but had not been admitted to trading. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Accordingly, the figure of 274,008,887 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. For further information, please contact: eve Sleep plc via M7 Communications LTD Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and broker) Matt Goode (Corporate Finance) +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance) Alice Lane (ECM) M7 Communications LTD +44 (0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: IOE TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 98243 EQS News ID: 1183212 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)