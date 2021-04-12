Regulatory News:

To fulfill its strategic ambitions, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) is strengthening its Executive Committee, and announcing the appointment of four new members

Philippe SCHAILLEE joins the Executive Committee as Senior Executive VP in charge of Products and Innovation,

joins the Executive Committee as Senior Executive VP in charge of Products and Innovation, Cathy PIANON joins the Executive Committee in her role as EVP Public Affairs Communication, as well as Chief of Staff to the CEO office,

joins the Executive Committee in her role as EVP Public Affairs Communication, as well as Chief of Staff to the CEO office, Vincent ROUILLER joins the Executive Committee as EVP Research,

joins the Executive Committee as EVP Research, Philippe SUMEIRE joins the Executive Committee as EVP Legal.

Philippe SCHAILLEE has been appointed Senior Executive VP in charge of Products and Innovation, effective April 6, 2021. He will report directly to Thierry DE LA TOUR D'ARTAISE.

Philippe SCHAILLEE joined the Sara Lee Group in Belgium in 1994, where he occupied various positions before becoming SVP, Chief Marketing Officer in 2008 for all of the Group's categories in the US. In 2012, Philippe SCHAILLEE then joined DE Master Blenders, where he was the EVP of the French subsidiary. After the acquisition of Mondelez's coffee business, he spearheaded their integration in France, and was actively involved in the sale of Carte Noire.

In 2016, Philippe SCHAILLEE joined the Jacob Douwe Egberts (JDE) Group, where he was responsible for turning around the Professional division.

Philippe SCHAILLEE is a graduate of the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium and obtained an MBA from the Vlerick Leuven Gent Management School.

Cathy PIANON joins the Executive Committee in her role as EVP Public Affairs Communication, as well as Chief of Staff to the CEO office. She will report directly to Thierry DE LA TOUR D'ARTAISE.

After positions as EVP Public Affairs, Communication and CSR and member of the Executive Committee at Disneyland Paris, Cathy joined Groupe SEB in January 2019. She also held similar positions at VIVENDI, VINCI, Bureau VERITAS and VEOLIA Environnement. Her scope of responsibility combines all Public Affairs and Communications activities, social media and external relations. Member of Entreprises et Médias, Cathy PIANON is also a director of the EPOKA communications agency. Since 2021, she is also member of the Board of Directors of the LAGOSTINA brand acquired by Groupe SEB in 2005.

After her studies at IPAG business school, Cathy also graduated from ENA CHEE (graduation year Mario Soares). In addition, she was enrolled Strategy Program at INSEAD.

Vincent ROUILLER joins the Executive Committee as EVP Research.

He reports to Philippe SCHAILLEE.

Having joined Groupe SEB in June 2007 as EVP Industrial Activities within the Electrical cooking appliances BU for the breakfast and beverage category, Vincent became Industrial EVP of the electrical cooking appliances BU in 2013, before becoming EVP of Development for the small domestic appliances BU in 2016.

Vincent spent several years abroad in Cameroon, Estonia, the United States and Germany, and has significant experience in R&D, Innovation and Global Product Marketing. He has held various positions, first at the French Agricultural Research Center for International Development [Centre de Coopérationl Internationale en Recherche Agronomique pour le Développement (CIRAD)], and then with the US Marines, the Adidas Group and FAGOR/BRANDT.

Vincent ROUILLER has a Masters in Polymer Sciences from Pierre and Marie Curie University (Paris VI), a Physics and Chemistry Engineering degree, and an Executive MBA from ESCP-EAP in France. He was also enrolled in an International Marketing program at INSEAD, and an Advanced Management program at the International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Philippe SUMEIRE joins the Executive Committee as EVP Legal

He reports to Nathalie LOMON, Senior Executive VP in charge of Finance.

Philippe SUMEIRE joined MOULINEX in 1998 as General Counsel and Secretary of the Board of Directors. After the acquisition of MOULINEX in 2001, he became Group VP Legal at Groupe SEB. Since 2011, he is also Secretary of Groupe SEB's Board of Directors. Before joining the Group, Philippe had worked for large Groups such as PSA, ELF ATOCHEM, Club Med and GIAT Industries. With his extensive business law experience, he is also a member of the Board of the Cercle Montesquieu (French club of legal directors), and President of its Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Committee.

Philippe SUMEIRE holds a master's degree in International Business Law, and a PhD in Private Law from Aix-Marseille III University. He was also enrolled in an International Marketing program at INSEAD, and an Advanced Management program at the International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland.

