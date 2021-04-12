While Regional REIT's (RGL's) uninterrupted quarterly FY20 DPS payments backed by consistently strong rent collection has been known for some time, the recent FY20 results confirmed full cover by EPRA earnings. RGL remains very positive about the prospects for high-quality regional offices with affordable rents and with its diversified portfolio of attractively yielding assets RGL will continue to maximise dividend distributions.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...