With the World Bank celebrating the success of a solar home system installation program which has provided electricity to an estimated 20 million people, an NGO has floated a near-$12 million environmental investment which could drive further PV capacity.Bangladesh has approved its first green bond, to finance environmentally-friendly projects including renewables. The near-$12 million instrument has been floated by NGO the SAJIDA Foundation, which is owned by the Renata Ltd pharmaceuticals and animal health business spun out of the local branch of U.S. giant Pfizer in 1993. The SAJIDA Foundation, ...

