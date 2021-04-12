A Chilean startup is using solar energy to produce high-quality drinking water from the humidity in the air. The first plant is located in Chile, but there are plans in the works to expand to Colombia and Peru.From pv magazine LatAm Chilean startup Lader Energy has commissioned the first solar project that is able to produce 10 thousand liters of water per month from the humidity in the air. The system in San Fernando, Chile, is based on hydropanels, which combine solar PV energy with solar thermal energy. The hydropanels can capture the humidity from the air and, following a condensation process, ...

