WKN: A0YA71 ISIN: CA29786T1057 
Frankfurt
12.04.21
08:04 Uhr
0,278 Euro
+0,001
+0,18 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ETRION CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ETRION CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2800,31711:17
12.04.2021 | 10:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Etrion Corporation ges observationsstatus / Etrion Corporation receives observation status (50/21)

Den 31 mars 2021 offentliggjorde Etrion Corporation ("Bolaget") ett
pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget hade ingått avtal om försäljning
av tre solkraftsprojekt och även förhandlade om försäljning av ett fjärde
sådant. 

Den 9 april 2021 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om
att Bolaget ingått avtal om försäljning av också det fjärde solkraftsprojektet.
Enligt pressmeddelandet skulle försäljningen av solkraftsprojektet, tillsammans
med tidigare kommunicerade försäljningar, komma att innebära att Bolaget inte
längre har någon aktiv affärsverksamhet. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om
bolaget planerar sådana väsentliga förändringar i dess verksamhet att bolaget
vid en helhetsbedömning är att betrakta som ett nytt bolag. 

Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna (ETX,
ISIN-kod CA29786T1057, orderboks-ID 078547) ska ges observationsstatus. 

On March 31, 2021, Etrion Corporation (the "Company") published a press release
with information that the Company had entered into a sales agreement for three
solar projects, and, was also negotiating the sale of a fourth such project. 

On April 9, 2021, the Company published a press release with information that
the Company had entered into a sales agreement also for the fourth solar
project. According to the press release, the sale of the solar project combined
with the previously communicated sales, would result in the Company no longer
having any active business operations. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given
observation status if the company plans to make a substantial change in its
business so that the company upon an overall assessment appears to be a new
company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (ETX,
ISIN code CA29786T1057, order book ID 078547) shall be given observation
status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
