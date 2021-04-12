RoboMarkets Ltd: RoboMarkets Adds New Stocks to R Trader and Updates the Platform

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 12, 2021, providing financial services to clients in many countries of Europe, reports an update on the R Trader multi-asset trading platform. Over 650 new stocks have been added alongside several innovations in both desktop and mobile R Trader versions.



New trading instruments on R Trader

Over 650 new US Stocks CFDs and US Stocks have been added this quarter, including the IPOs of such companies as Airbnb, Roblox, Coupang, Bumble, Affirm. New instruments are added on the day of the IPO when the first trades in the exchange starts. Also, all SPACs via which companies enter the market are added.

Updates of the R Trader web terminal

1. Main Corporate actions are now presented right on the chart.

2. Accounts in the terminal can now be hidden.

3. Tai and Portuguese languages are now available in the terminal.

4. UK Top Losers, Gainers, Volume Leaders have been added.

5. Order and trade history can now be filtered by instrument.

6. Server time has been added to the footer and client time - to Contract specifications.

7. Keyboard navigation by the Watchlists has been added.

8. Indicators and other tech analysis elements can now be deleted by the Delete key on the keyboard.

R Trader Mobile updates

1. Watchlist grouping and editing have been added.

2. Indicators and other chart types have been added to Charts.

3. Corporate actions have been added.



"The R Trader multi-asset trading platform develops and improves every day. This has been the third massive upgrade of the web and mobile versions throughout the year. We've added more than 650 new stocks including the most trendy companies that have just carried out IPOs as well as all available SPACs. We've improved the function part, issuing the already-planned updates and adding the long-asked opportunities. We'll go on improving the project by our strategic plan," commented Kiryl Kirychenka, Head of R Trader project.

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is an investment company with the CySEC license No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in many European countries by providing traders, who work on financial market, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. More detailed information about the Company's products and activities can be found on the official website at https://www.robomarkets.com/.

Timofey Zuev, PR Manager at RoboMarkets

