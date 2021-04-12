Saudi Arabia Smart Cities Market to Garner $14.74 Bn by 2027 at 19.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in efforts to minimize oil dependency, proactive smart city initiatives, and surge in investments by the government have boosted the growth of the Saudi Arabia smart cities market

PORTLAND, Ore., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Saudi Arabia Smart Cities Market by Functional Area (Smart Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Smart Education, Smart Energy. Smart Mobility, Smart Healthcare, Smart Buildings, and Others): Saudi Arabia Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". As per the report, the Saudi Arabia smart cities industry was pegged at $3.55 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $14.74 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in efforts to minimize oil dependency, proactive smart city initiatives, and surge in investments by government have boosted the growth of the Saudi Arabia smart cities market. However, data security & private concerns with smart cities hinder the market growth. On the contrary, the environmental friendliness of smart cities and technological advancements in IoT and cloud technologies are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Although the Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected major industrial sectors, the smart cities market witnessed revenue growth during the period. The rise in requirements from the healthcare and transportation systems has increased the demand for smart cities.

Moreover, there is a high demand for healthcare systems that need minimal human contact due to prolonged lockdown.

The smart infrastructure segment dominated the market

By functional area, the smart infrastructure segment held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the Saudi Arabia smart cities market. This is due to the benefits of smart infrastructure such as continuous connectivity of physical objects with the internet and rapid urbanization. However, the smart energy segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period, owing to rise in challenges of electrical systems such as aging infrastructure and growth in the number of variable renewable energy sources and electric vehicles.

Major market players

AT&T, Inc.

Ericsson

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

General Electric

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

