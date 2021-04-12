Anzeige
Montag, 12.04.2021
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
WKN: A2DQWX ISIN: GB00BDR05C01 
PR Newswire
12.04.2021 | 10:34
Linxon wins order to deliver compensator extension project at Burwell 400 kV substation for National Grid, UK

VÄSTERÅS, Sweden, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid has awarded Linxon a compensator extension project at the Burwell 400 kV substation in United Kingdom. The upgraded station will provide network stability for the grid in line with the Net Zero and network security commitments undertaken by National Grid.

The Linxon scope consists of the design, supply, installation and commissioning of two new 225 MVAR Mechanically Switched Capacitors with dampening network (MSCs) bays inclusive of the associated civil works to extend the substation site. The MSCs contribute to network stability and fault prevention across the UK transmission network.

"We are proud to support National Grid in increasing UK transmission network stability as we embark upon the RIIO-T2 regulatory period and seek to effectively integrate large scale renewable generation." says Stefan Reisacher, Linxon interim CEO.

Linxon commenced operations on September 1, 2018, undertaking turnkey electrical alternating current substation projects related to renewable and conventional power generation, power transmission and transportation solutions. Substations enable the efficient and reliable transmission and distribution of electricity. Within the substation, switchgear controls and protects the network from power outages and facilitates reliable electricity supply.

CONTACT:

Kristina Holmström Matses
Head of Communications
kristina.holmstrom-matses@linxon.com
+46 70 608 30 17

Jonathan Downs
Managing Director Linxon UK
jonathan.downs@linxon.com
+44 79 02708964

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/linxon/r/linxon-wins-order-to-deliver-compensator-extension-project-at-burwell-400-kv-substation-for-national,c3323266

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/stefan-r-1,c2898348

Stefan R 1

https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/jon-downs,c2898346

Jon Downs

