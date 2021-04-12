Fuer folgende Geschaefte in der ISIN CH0454664001, Wertpapier-Name: 21SHARES BITCOIN ETP OE , wird ein Mistrade-Antrag geprueft:
Datum Zeit Volumen Preis
12.04.2021 08:12:14 19 250
12.04.2021 08:13:00 2 248
12.04.2021 08:21:40 40 244
12.04.2021 08:24:50 2 249,48
12.04.2021 08:45:40 7 244
12.04.2021 09:05:24 6 249,48
12.04.2021 09:06:26 20 244
Fair Value lt. Antragsteller: 20 EUR
