The solar-plus-storage facility will reduce heavy fuel oil consumption by 13.1 million liters per year.German renewable energy company Baywa re and solar developer Suntrace GmbH have completed construction on a 30 MW/15.4 MWh solar-plus-storage plant at the Fekola gold mine owned by Canadian gold mining company B2Gold in Mali. Baywa re explained that the mine operates 24 hours a day and that the solar plant will replace three out of six heavy fuel oil generators while reducing the production of the remaining three generators during the daytime. "The 15.4 MWh battery storage compensates energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...