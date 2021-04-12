First North Denmark: NPinvestor.com A/S - name change to SPENN Technology A/S

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 14 April 2021. ISIN: DK0060827269 ----------------------------------------- Name: NPinvestor.com ----------------------------------------- New name: SPENN Technology ----------------------------------------- Short name: NPINV ----------------------------------------- New short name SPENN ----------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 145941 ----------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, tlf. + 46 40 200 250 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=851735