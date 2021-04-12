DJ Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (BUOY LN) Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2021 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.629 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 687200 CODE: BUOY LN ISIN: LU1571051751 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BUOY LN Sequence No.: 98419 EQS News ID: 1183470 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)