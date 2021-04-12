Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 13 April 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 43,428,192 shares (DKK 43,428,192) --------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 21,650 shares (DKK 21,650) --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 43,449,842 shares (DKK 43,449,842) --------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: DKK 135.30 - 3,900 shares DKK 142.45 - 17,750 shares --------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=851757