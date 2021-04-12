DJ Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UNIC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2021 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.1436 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20211710 CODE: UNIC LN ISIN: LU2023678282 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UNIC LN Sequence No.: 98485 EQS News ID: 1183542 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)