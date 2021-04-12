The Chinese manufacturer said its new panel series features a power conversion efficiency ranging from 20.93% to 21.32%. The panel is claimed to be suitable for both distributed generation and utility scale projects.Chinese solar module manufacturer Zhejiang Beyondsun Green Energy Technology Co Ltd has launched a new half-cut, monocrystalline solar module series that it describes as suitable for both distributed generation and utility scale projects. Dubbed DuDrive Max Series TSHM-144HV, the new series is available in three products with wattages ranging from 535 W to 545 W and power efficiencies ...

