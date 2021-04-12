DJ AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD (GLDA) AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 09/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 69.4298 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42919190 CODE: GLDA =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLDA Sequence No.: 98490 EQS News ID: 1183564 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

