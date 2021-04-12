Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares -directed issue

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 14 April 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 74,969,854 shares (USD 749,698.54) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 877,128 shares (USD 8,771.28) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 75,846,982 shares (USD 758,469.82) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: USD 9.2 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=851774