9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. and Celiac Disease Foundation Announce Collaboration to Support Clinical Trial Enrollment in 9 Meters' Phase 3 CeDLara Study

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, announced today that the Company will collaborate with the Celiac Disease Foundation (CDF) to support clinical trial enrollment in 9 Meters' Phase 3 study, CeDLara, for their drug candidate larazotide in celiac disease.

9 Meters' CeDLara study is a Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of 9 Meters' investigational drug, larazotide, for adult patients with at least a six-month history of celiac disease who continue to experience gastrointestinal symptoms despite maintaining a gluten-free diet for at least six months. Interim results and topline data readouts are anticipated in 2022.

"We look forward to working with the Celiac Disease Foundation to bring larazotide to more celiac disease patients through our CeDLara study. With no current treatments available for patients other than following a gluten-free diet (GFD), which is sometimes ineffective, larazotide has the potential to reduce painful symptoms in patients as an adjunctive therapy along with a GFD," said Patrick H. Griffin, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of 9 Meters. "With data showing larazotide as effective, safe and well tolerated in clinical studies to date, we're excited to continue advancing through our Phase 3 trial with the help of CDF."

Marilyn G. Geller, Chief Executive Officer of the Celiac Disease Foundation added, "There is abundant research proving that strict lifetime adherence to a gluten-free diet is an inadequate treatment for a vast number of celiac disease patients. On behalf of the patient community we represent, the Celiac Disease Foundation is gratified that a necessary alternative therapy to treat celiac disease is in Phase 3 clinical trials. We are pleased to partner with 9 Meters and deploy our unique assets to help enroll patients into this important clinical trial."

Celiac disease, an autoimmune functional GI disease characterized by an inflammatory response to dietary gluten, can cause severe and life-altering diarrhea, abdominal pain and gas. The only current treatment for the disease is following a GFD, which is insufficient for many patients due to the unintentional consumption of trace amounts of gluten found in many foods and cosmetic products. Larazotide, 9 Meters' oral, gut-restricted drug in development, works to prevent gluten breakdown from leaving the intestine and causing an inflammatory response when small amounts of gluten are consumed.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. ("the Company") is a rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company. The Company is advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into a Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome (SBS), a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

For more information, please visit www.9meters.com

Forward-Looking Statements

