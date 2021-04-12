Avidian Gold Corp.: In Preparation for Going Public High Tide Resources Appoints New Board of Directors and Management

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointed of a new Board of Directors. New Board members include independent Director Dr. Joseph Poveromo, a global authority in iron ore and steel making, independent Director Mr. Serge Pelletier a mining engineer with experience in small to large scale mining operations with BHP Billiton, Ms. Carol Seymour who is currently a senior geologist with Altius Resources Inc. with extensive experience in the Labrador Trough and Mr. Steve Roebuck, President & CEO of Avidian. Mr. David Anderson will remain on the Board in the role of Chairman. High Tide is a majority controlled private subsidiary of Avidian Gold Corp ("Avidian") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF), a company with advanced stage gold assets in Alaska and Nevada.

High Tide Director and Interim CEO, Steve Roebuck, states: "As High Tide prepares to go public it is essential to establish a dedicated board of directors who possess expertise with the commodities, the geology and the jurisdictions in which we are advancing our projects. I am delighted to welcome this group of talented mining people to the Board and I look forward to utilizing their expertise and guidance as we build High Tide into a provider of metals and minerals which are critical for building a sustainable, lower carbon and greener economy. At this time I would like to thank the Avidian Directors James Polson, Doug Kirwin and Dino Titaro who are stepping down from the Board. Their help in getting High Tide launched has been much appreciated".

Dr. Joseph Poveromo received his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from RPI in 1968 and his MSc. (1971) and Ph.D. (1974) in Chemical Engineering from SUNY (Buffalo). He is President of Raw Materials & Ironmaking Global Consulting. Joe is an internationally recognized steel industry authority on the technical and economic aspects of ironmaking (blast furnace and direct reduction), ironmaking raw materials (iron ore, coke) including sintering and pelletizing processes, iron ore mining, processing & properties, steelmaking metallics (merchant pig iron, DRI, HBI). Joe has extensive experience working in the Labrador Trough having worked for 15 years with ArcelorMittal Canada (the former Quebec Cartier Mining Company) as Director of Technology-International. During his time with Bethlehem Steel he served on the Technical Committee of IOC (Iron Ore Company of Canada). More recently, he has advised on a number of iron ore operations and projects in the region.

Serge Pelletier is a mining engineer who graduated from Montana School of Mines in 1994. Upon graduation Serge joined BHP World Minerals at its New Mexico Operations. Following two years in New Mexico, Serge and his family moved around the world for BHP; Mali, Australia, Canada (NWT), South Africa, Canada (Saskatoon), US (Houston) before retiring in 2016 as the Manager North America Closed Sites. In 2018, he took over the Reconstruction Office in Lac-Megantic, Quebec to help rebuild the town after the train derailment disaster of 2013. During his career, Serge was involved in large mature mines, small operations, corporate office and exploration projects. During his tenure with BHP, Serge worked extensively in community relations with multiple stakeholders including municipal, provincial, state and federal governments including First Nations.

Carol Seymour was born and raised in Labrador City and received a Bachelor of Science degree with Honors from Memorial University of Newfoundland in 2003. Since this time, she has been working as a geologist with Canadian junior mineral exploration companies where she has gained valuable work experience both in Canada and internationally in the mineral exploration field. Carol is a registered Professional Geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Newfoundland and Labrador (PEGNL) and currently works as a senior geologist with Altius Resources Inc. Through her role with Altius and internships at the Iron Ore Company of Canada, she has gained extensive experience working throughout the Labrador Trough on various iron ore exploration projects and was the project geologist for Altius' Kami and Julienne Lake iron ore projects.

Steve Roebuck received his Bachelor of Science degree from Concordia University in 1994 and is a registered Professional Geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Newfoundland and Labrador (PEGNL). Steve has a diverse background with both open pit and underground production experience having worked for Royal Oak Mines and BHP Billiton in the Northwest Territories and exploration experience working for Placer Dome, Aur Resources and Advanced Explorations Inc (iron ore) in Quebec and Nunavut. More recently Steve has taken on executive roles having been President of Scorpio Gold and is currently President and CEO of Avidian Gold.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was prepared and approved by Steve Roebuck, P.Geo., interim CEO & VP Exploration of High Tide Resources Corp. who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved this news release.

About High Tide Resources Corp.

High Tide is a private corporation that is focused on, and committed to, the development of advanced-stage mineral projects in Canada using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. High Tide is earning a 100% interest the Labrador West Iron project located adjacent to IOC/Rio Tinto's 23 mtpy Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, Labrador and owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma Copper-Nickel-Cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont, Quebec. High Tide's majority shareholder is Avidian Gold.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Roebuck

High Tide Interim CEO & VP Exploration

Mobile: (905) 741-5458

Email: sroebuck@avidiangold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking information

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, project development, reclamation and capital costs of the Company's mineral properties, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Company; and other matters discussed in this news release. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Avidian Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639843/In-Preparation-for-Going-Public-High-Tide-Resources-Appoints-New-Board-of-Directors-and-Management