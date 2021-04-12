Roskill Information Services Ltd: Roskill: Two new flags on the map in Australia for Roskill

Roskill is delighted to announce it is expanding its global presence with two new bases in Sydney and Perth. As the market leader in critical materials supply chain intelligence, Australia is naturally a very exciting location for Roskill. The recent publication of the Australian Critical Minerals Prospectus clearly demonstrates that the country has significant capability in critical minerals and the new regional offices will help bolster Roskill's primary research capacity into these supply chains in Australia. The expansion also brings new opportunities for the company to serve existing government and commercial clients in Australia and further expand Roskill's regional events and consulting activities.

London; UK, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A message from Alison Saxby, Roskill's managing director:

"The warm reception received every time we travel to Australia and the interest in our products, means that having two bases in the country makes perfect sense. We are really looking forward to engaging with the critical minerals industry through our new employees."

New additions to the team:

Michael Dixon has joined Roskill's Business Development team and is based in Sydney. Michael has extensive experience in commodity research and consulting, having spent 13 years at AME Group. Prior to this, Michael spent 13 years at Bloomberg.

"Roskill's expansion into Sydney and Perth is apt, given this country's importance to the supply of various essential materials, and reflects Roskill's commitment to improve service and support for our extensive client base both here and in South East Asia. It's a tremendously exciting time for this industry, with rapid rates of innovation, and I am thrilled to join Roskill and be a part of future developments."

Allan Pedersen has joined Roskill's market-leading lithium research team as a Principal Analyst and will be based in Perth. Allan joins the company with indispensable commercial lithium experience, having led market intelligence for Tianqi Lithium since 2017. Prior to that, Allan spent a decade at Rio Tinto in a variety of roles.

"I am elated to be joining one of the world's leading critical materials research companies. As the world migrates towards a zero-carbon future, the need for low emission vehicles and agile energy storage will see unparalleled growth in critical material demand. Roskill provides a holistic service to companies operating in the critical materials value chain, and with our Australia launch, will be more capable of supporting companies across critical materials operating in Australia and South East Asia."

Roskill is already a well-established and trusted company in the region and beyond:

Roskill has previously hosted four successful events in Australia, including two Lithium Mine to Market Conferences in Perth in 2019 and 2020, along with two On the Road events. Delegates rated Roskill's Australian conferences very highly with regards to programme, venue, registration, organisation and marketing. With this, the general consensus was that of a varied programme with interesting speakers and a good coverage of topics.

Additionally, Roskill analysed the EU's nickel requirements for EVs within the global market over a twenty-year forecast horizon to 2040 for The European Commission's JRC. Against this demand backdrop, Roskill critically assessed the EU's internal supply capabilities and identified the risk for future shortages. Appropriate sourcing strategies were determined, as well as establishing how and what type of policy frameworks could promote the future success of a nickel circular economy for EV batteries.

Roskill's upcoming events in Australia:

Roskill will host a networking eventat the DoubleTree by Hilton on June 24 on the Perth waterfront. The event will bring together lithium miners and processors, service providers, and professionals in resources, operations, logistics, finance, government, trading, and academia to network in an informal setting. Attendees will benefit from an introductory talk from Michael Dixon, which will touch on emerging commodity trends and a lithium market update presentation from Allan Pedersen, Principal Analyst.

Roskill will also return to Perth for its popular Lithium Mine to Market conference in March 2022. Drawing extensively on high profile international speakers from across the lithium industry, the conference provides the chance to hear first-hand what developments are planned and where the opportunities for business in the lithium sector lie, both within and outside Australia.

Following the Lithium conference, Roskill will take its highly successful On the Road networking events to Perth and Sydney, with a focus on Australian critical materials, including cobalt, rare earths, graphite, lithium, antimony, manganese and vanadium. These free networking events provide an opportunity for attendees to network with industry peers and gain better understanding of the markets from Roskill's experts.