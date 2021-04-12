Dorman Products: Dorman and Diesel Laptops Announce Diesel Decoder, Innovative Device That Turns Smartphones Into Heavy Duty Diagnostic Tools

Highlights:

New all-in-one device plugs into the diagnostic port of North American heavy duty truck makes and models and connects via free* smartphone app.

Designed for truck owner-operators and smaller commercial fleets, delivering advanced capabilities at fraction of the cost of similar tools.

COLMAR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) and Diesel Laptops, LLC are announcing the new Diesel Decoder, a first-of-its-kind, smartphone-enabled device that delivers powerful heavy duty truck diagnostics for a fraction of the cost of other tools on the market today.

Designed for North American commercial heavy duty truck makes, the Diesel Decoder is a scan tool device that plugs into the truck's diagnostics port and transmits detailed information to the user's smartphone, without the need for expensive code scanning hardware. The device works with the free* Diesel Decoder app available in the Apple App store and the Google Play Store and is designed to read true system diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs), including manufacturer-specific fault codes, as well as connect directly to the Diesel Laptops knowledge base to identify required repairs.

"We believe it's truly a game changer for our industry to have an affordable and powerful device like this that can read true fault codes, from virtually all electronic control modules, on virtually all North American heavy duty truck makes and models," said Tyler Robertson, CEO of Diesel Laptops. "We believe this is the first mobile diagnostic tool that can get users from fault code to repair information in minutes, with virtually no extra fees involved."

The Diesel Decoder's initial feature set includes:

Scanning and detecting true diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs), including manufacturer-specific codes.

Instantly accessing repair help from the Diesel Laptops® repair library. This includes fault code repair information, wiring diagrams, component locators, remove and replace instructions, and more.

Detecting and storing comprehensive truck health reports.

Providing driver productivity and trip reports, including fuel economy, hard braking events and more.

Other heavy duty diagnostic tools with similar capabilities require proprietary hardware, can cost thousands of dollars and may be more complex to use and update. By using a smartphone app, the Diesel Decoder reduces the upfront equipment cost, while also increasing its value over the long-term with new functionality expected to be delivered over time seamlessly through app updates.

All these features make it ideal for many owner-operators who perform their own repairs and maintenance or rely on independent service centers. For those drivers and for smaller fleets, the Diesel Decoder can help save money by offering accurate insight into a problem - instead of making someone rely on a vague "check engine" light or gut feel - and help avoid excessive repair expenses.

"From our perspective, this is the most powerful pound-for-pound, dollar-for-dollar heavy duty diagnostic tool available in the market," said Dorman Heavy Duty Product Manager Matt Lawson. "It's affordable for truck owners and small fleets, it's small enough to fit in your glovebox, it's simple to use, and it could even potentially pay for itself by avoiding a single unnecessary tow or emergency repair."

For more information, visit www.dieseldecoder.com.

*Note - Standard cell phone and data rates apply

About Diesel Laptops, LLC

Diesel Laptops, founded in 2014, provides specialized diesel diagnostic equipment for the commercial truck, construction, automobile, agriculture, and off-highway markets. Diesel Laptops is the industry leader in diesel diagnostic tools and repair information. The team there prides itself in being the diesel diagnostic experts and providing customers with world class customer service. For more information, visit www.DieselLaptops.com.

About Dorman Products, Inc.

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks by focusing on solutions first. For over 100 years, we have been one of the automotive aftermarket industry's pioneering problem solvers, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman's prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including Dorman's most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 26, 2020 and its other SEC filings. Dorman and Diesel Laptops are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

