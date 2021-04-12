PyroGenesis Canada Inc.: PyroGenesis to Present at the Virtual Planet MicroCap Showcase on Wednesday, April 21st

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX:PYR)(NASDAQ:PYR)(FRA:8PY), (the "Company" or "PyroGenesis"), a high-tech Company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, today announced that it will be presenting at the virtual Planet MicroCap Showcase on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Virtual Planet MicroCap Showcase 2021

Date: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time / 7:00 AM Pacific Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40584

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with PyroGenesis, and to watch PyroGenesis' presentation, please register for the virtual event here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

For investors that are unable to attend the live presentation, the webcast replay will be available directly on the conference event platform via this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and products. The Company provides its engineering and manufacturing expertise and its turnkey process equipment packages to customers in the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The Company's core competencies allow PyroGenesis to provide innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. PyroGenesis' operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com.

Contact:

Name: Rodayna Kafal, IR/Comms. and Strategic BD

Phone: +1 514 937 0002

Email: ir@pyrogenesis.com

