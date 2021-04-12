The French energy company said the project will come into operation in 2022. It will sell power to the Saudi Power Procurement Company under a 25-year PPA.From pv magazine France France's power utility, EDF, and UAE-based renewable energy developer Masdar were awarded a 25-year power purchase agreement for a 300 MW solar plant by the Saudi Ministry of Energy in the country's second tender for large scale solar projects. The facility will be located in Jeddah and EDF said it will sell power to the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) at a price of €0.01367/kWh after the Saudi authorities reported ...

