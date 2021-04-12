Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec Appoints Vice President, Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) has appointed Allen David V. Heyl, B.Sc., CPG, to the position of Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Heyl brings to Aztec more than 38 years of experience in the mining industry, including senior corporate and technical positions with both major mining companies and junior exploration companies, working mostly in the Andean countries of South America and in North America.

Mr. Heyl was most recently Vice President, Operations for Duran Ventures, responsible for overseeing the operation of a small processing plant in northern Peru, as well as corporate development, evaluations, acquisitions, exploration and administration. Throughout his career, David developed expertise in all aspects of mineral exploration and resource evaluation, and has worked at operating mines in grade control, mine design, construction supervision and operations oversight.

He has played key roles in the discovery and evaluation of more than 30 million oz gold and 25 million tonnes copper in reserves and resources including Marmato-Echandia in Colombia for Colombia Gold (now Aris Gold); Pierina, Alta Chicama, and Quicay (now Centauro) for Barrick; Motherlode (now Corvus Gold) and Reward (now Waterton) in Beatty, Nevada, and Rocky Bar for GEXA; Tantahuatay, Cuajone, and Quelleveco for Southern Peru Copper; Rio Blanco for Monterrico Metals (now Zijin Mining); El Toro, Minaspampa (both now COMARSA), Tres Cruces and Nueva Condor/Huampar for OroPeru.

Aztec also announces it has granted an aggregate of 1.015 million stock options to consultants, management and directors of the company as an incentive to create shareholder value, pursuant to the terms of the company's stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable to acquire common shares at an exercise price of $0.30 per common share for a term of five years, subject to vesting provisions.

Webinar

Aztec will host a webinar to discuss the company's upcoming exploration programs. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, April 21 2021, at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET). Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation.

Link to register for webinar

"Simon Dyakowski"

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer

Aztec Minerals Corp.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large polymetallic mineral deposits in the Americas. Our core asset is the prospective Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico. The historic, district-scale Tombstone properties host both bulk tonnage epithermal gold-silver as well as CRD silver-lead-zinc mineralization in Cochise County, Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, CEO

Tel: (604) 619-7469

Fax: (604) 685-9744

Email: simon@aztecminerals.com

Website: www.aztecminerals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Aztec Minerals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639808/Aztec-Appoints-Vice-President-Exploration