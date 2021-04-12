Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a leading global self-driving truck technology company, announced today that the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with IVECO, a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI MI: CNHI) and a pioneer in the commercialization and manufacturing of vehicles powered by alternative fuels, to jointly develop autonomous trucks that will be deployed across Europe, China, and other geographies.

Under the terms of the non-binding MOU, IVECO and Plus will integrate IVECO's latest-generation S-WAY heavy-duty truck with the PlusDrive full-stack autonomous driving system. The partners will also explore using IVECO's liquefied natural gas (LNG) engine system to power the jointly developed autonomous trucks. LNG-powered S-WAY trucks not only significantly reduce carbon emissions, but also reduce unladen weight and therefore increase payload capacity.

The partnership combines IVECO's expertise in heavy-duty truck development, manufacturing, and sales with Plus's cutting-edge autonomous driving technology to bring safe, fuel efficient, scalable, and sustainable self-driving trucks to market quickly.

Shawn Kerrigan, COO and Co-founder of Plus, said: "We are thrilled to partner with IVECO, who shares our vision for a safer and more sustainable future through autonomous trucks. Our teams will work closely to develop and deploy autonomous trucks, including one that is powered by natural gas. IVECO's global footprint in over 160 countries will enable us to accelerate our commercial deployment and magnify the impact of our autonomous driving technology."

Marco Liccardo, Chief Technology and Digital Officer of IVECO, said: "The partnership with Plus represents an excellent opportunity to accelerate the development of the highest levels of automation for heavy trucks. Plus's technology leadership, non-linear thinking, and established relationships with the same key component suppliers make it the perfect autonomous trucking partner."

Plus is working with shippers and truck manufacturers around the world to deploy PlusDrive.

About Plus

Plus is a global leader in self-driving truck technology. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, the company is led by a group of serial entrepreneurs and industry veterans, each with over 20 years of experience in automotive technology and artificial intelligence. Plus is applying full-stack self-driving technology to trucks today to enable large scale autonomous commercial transport. Plus is currently working with some of the leading truck manufacturers, largest shippers, and top fleet operators to begin mass production of its automated driving system. For more information, please visit www.plus.ai.

About IVECO

IVECO is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a world leader in capital goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI). IVECO designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, off-road trucks, and vehicles for applications such as off-road missions.

The brand's wide range of products include the Daily, a vehicle that covers the 3.3 7.2 tonne vehicle weight segment, the Eurocargo from 6 19 tonnes and, in the heavy segment above 16 tonnes, the Trakker (dedicated to off-road missions) and the IVECO WAY range with the on-road IVECO S-WAY and the IVECO X-WAY for light off-road missions. In addition, the IVECO Astra brand builds off-road trucks, rigid and articulated dumpers as well as special vehicles.

IVECO employs close to 21,000 individuals globally. It manages production sites in 7 countries throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania and Latin America where it produces vehicles featuring the latest advanced technologies. 4,200 sales and service outlets in over 160 countries guarantee technical support wherever an IVECO vehicle is at work.

For further information about IVECO: www.IVECO.com

