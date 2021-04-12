Company Continues to Strengthen Management Team and Expand Operations as Part of Next Phase of Strategic Growth Plan

Anaheim, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2021) - GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNH), an established provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the industrial hemp and cannabis industries, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Robert Martinez, 55, as Chief Executive Officer of its newly created and wholly owned Cannabis Ventures Division. Mr. Martinez will report directly to Darrel Courtney, the Company's recently appointed Chief Executive Officer.





Figure 1: Robert Martinez, CEO of GreenGro Technologies, Inc.'s Cannabis Ventures Division

"I am honored to have been selected as the first CEO of GreenGro' s Cannabis Ventures Division and look forward to seamlessly transitioning into the role this month," said Robert Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of Cannabis Ventures, a wholly-owned division of GreenGro Technologies, Inc. "With roughly two-thirds of the U.S. population now having legal access to medical or recreational cannabis, GreenGro remains in its initial stages of reaching its true long-term growth potential. I look forward to working closely with Darrel, the Board and the rest of the management team to deliver on our vision as well as creating long-term value for all our shareholders," concluded Mr. Martinez.

Mr. Martínez has many years of experience in Southern California's hemp and cannabis markets. Most recently, he founded and managed the growth of one of Southern California's few successful fully licensed industrial hemp operations as well as a CBD products and services company. Earlier, he worked at a customs house brokerage on the United States and Mexican border overseeing the import and export of a variety of different products between the two countries. Mr Martínez currently lives in Southern California with his wife of 32 years Suzanne M. Martínez and three children.

"Over the past year, GreenGro' s strategic restructuring plan, which reorganized the company into three new operating divisions, resulted in significant improvements in operational consistency, efficiency and commitment to quality while constantly strengthening our financial results quarter over quarter," said James Haas, Chairman and COO of GreenGro Technologies, Inc. "The growth and demand for our proprietary services is expected to result in all time annual highs for top line revenue, adjusted EBITDA and positive cash flow. Our ability to consistently improve financial results, regardless of season, continues to strengthen our position as one of the leading providers of unique and innovative technological solutions for the nation's multi-billion dollar and growing hemp and cannabis industries," concluded Mr. Haas.

About GreenGro Technologies, Inc.

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNH) is a vertically integrated provider of eco-friendly state-of-the-art technological solutions to the green industries. The Company is a trusted partner to the cultivation, extraction, production and retail aspects of the green market through a combination of three operating divisions: CBD Ventures, Cannabis Ventures and GenoBreeding. Each division is able to leverage the strengths of the other, creating a synergistic, efficient and highly profitable business model.

