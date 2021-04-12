New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2021) - Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions, was recently the focus of coverage by leading financial news website and publisher, SmallCapsDaily. Longeveron is swiftly becoming a leader in the biotech and regenerative medicine space, as it continues in its efforts to combat a variety of concerns and illnesses such as aging, Alzheimer's and chronic mental health disorders by engaging in research and development of cellular therapies using stem cells.

The science behind Longeveron's therapies, was one of the primary features in the SmallCapsDaily article; specifically, its lead candidate, Lomecel-B, a cell-based therapy obtained from medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are derived from the bone marrow of young healthy adult donors. Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, it can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process and other medical disorders. In addition to its lead candidate, the Company's offerings focus on a wide variety of ailments such as aging frailty, Alzheimer's disease, related dementias (ADRD), and metabolic syndrome (MetS). Furthermore, the Company has its own manufacturing facility comprised of eight clean rooms, two research and development laboratories, and warehousing, which it uses not only for product development but also for contract manufacturing purposes.

The SmallCapsDaily coverage of Longeveron proves to be a comprehensive overview of the Company's unique positioning within the biotech industry and the opportunity that it may represent for investors looking for stock opportunities with companies that boast a strong pipeline, a solid cash position, and clear revenue generation potential.

Key Takeaways from the SmallCapsDaily article featuring Longeveron Inc.:

As of the first quarter of 2021, over 260 subjects have received Lomecel-B via direct injection, and there have been no serious adverse events reported that were considered related to the product candidate.

Lomecel-B was recently approved to conduct a Phase 2 Aging Frailty clinical trial by the Japanese Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA).

In March 2021, the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted expanded access approval for the administration of Lomecel-B to a child with HLHS (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome), a rare congenital heart disease that affects about 1000 babies per year, and the full results of Longeveron's Phase 1 trial in HLHS are expected in the second quarter of 2021.

